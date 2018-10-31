InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Pillow Accessory (ALL-1652)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and sanitary way for travelers to sleep using standard hotel pillows," said an inventor, from Dallas, Ga., "so I invented the PILLOW TOPPER."

The accessory provides a hygienic barrier between an individual and a hotel pillow. In doing so, it enhances sanitation and comfort. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection and comfort when sleeping in a hotel."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1652, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

