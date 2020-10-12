InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Purse Accessory (AUP-1235)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I travel often for work, and would cringe every time I was instructed to place my purse under the seat. I wanted to create a way to help stop my purse from being contaminated when placed on the floor or other surfaces," said an inventor from San Antonio, TX. "So, I developed the PURSE PROTECTOR."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a protective accessory that would prevent the base of a purse or handbag from coming into contact with germs, bacteria, debris, and other contaminants that are often found on dirty public floor surfaces and airplanes. It provides peace of mind and helps safeguard from damage like staining or wear. In an increasingly heath conscious world, this design improves health safety and sanitation. Additionally, it is easy to use and apply and can be easily cleaned and stored when not in use.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

