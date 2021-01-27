InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shelter & Portable Coverings (DHM-590)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While at a relative's wedding an unexpected rain shower occurred while in a procession at the church," said the inventor of THE ROYAL WEATHER COMPANION, from Goldsboro, N.C. "This inspired me to develop a shelter for individuals vulnerable to weather conditions in processions. My design maintains its beauty and function while accommodating various sizes of events."

She developed THE ROYAL WEATHER COMPANION, a temporary canopy-like shelter and portable protective coverings that can be used for a vast array of occasions such as a wedding. The patent pending products protect celebrants from inclement weather or the rays of the sun. Additionally, it is designed to enhance comfort and decorum for special occasions in an array of locations. The second component of THE ROYAL WEATHER COMPANION would be employed when leaving THE ROYAL WEATHER COMPANION procession.

