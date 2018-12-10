InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shelter for AC Units (ALL-1737)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was looking for a way to optimize the functioning of my air conditioner," said an inventor from Marietta, Ga. "This led me to develop a device that reduces power consumption and extends the life of the AC unit."

He created a prototype for SHEDD'S AIR CONDITION REFLECTOR SHIELD to cover and protect the air-conditioning unit. The device reflects the airflow while shielding the unit from direct sunlight. It lessens power consumption. The accessory is designed to extend the life of the AC unit. The invention makes for a more comfortable environment. Additionally, it lowers utility costs.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1737, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

