InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shelving/Storage Unit (BMA-5323)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Whitman, Ma., has developed THE GREAT ESCAPE, a self-contained shelving and storage unit. It enables the forced air to be circulated throughout the home without it being hindered by a closely-positioned piece of furniture. A prototype is available.

"I developed my invention out of necessity. My invention will keep furniture away from heaters in tight living spaces," said the inventor. THE GREAT ESCAPE facilitates the safe release of heat from a wall air vent or radiator vent. It prevents hazards associated with blocking a wall or radiator vent. This system offers a decorative and useful shelving accessory that is also convenient and practical in design. In addition, it will save space within a living area. This system is producible in various sizes, shapes, colors, design patterns and themes.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5323, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

