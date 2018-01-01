InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shoe Covering for Motorists (CPC-340)

PITTSBURGH, Aug, 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Trumball, Conn., has developed the SHOE SHIELD, a covering to be worn on shoes to protect them from wear and tear that results while driving. A prototype is available.

"I was inspired to invent this because my shoes often get marks and scratches when I drive. I wanted to prevent this from happening," said the inventor. The SHOE SHIELD provides an extra measure of protection against scuffs, scratches, etc. It eliminates the need for a driver to change shoes for driving. This may extend the useful life of shoes. It will also save on repair and replacement of costly footwear. This covering is easy to place and convenient to use. In addition, it is lightweight and compact for easy portability. This covering is adaptable to various sizes and types of shoes.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

