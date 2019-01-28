InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Vehicle Guards (FLA-3162)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed something to protect my vehicle against dents and scratches while parked in a crowded or busy parking lot," said an inventor from Lake Worth, Fla.

He developed the AUTOMATIC DOOR SHIELD to protect the doors and fenders while the vehicle is parked. The system guards the vehicle against dents and scratches, which reduces the need for costly repairs. The invention thereby preserves the value of the equipped vehicle. It offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the system is adaptable for use with any new or existing vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

