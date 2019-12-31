InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Wheel Cover (BMA-5411)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "When detailing tires individuals often spend a great deal of time and energy," said an inventor from Templeton, Massachusetts. "This inspired me to develop a means to keep chrome wheels covered while applying tire cleaner."

He developed the patent pending WHEEL SHIELD to cover the vehicle's rim when polishing the tires with chemical solutions. This invention would intercept accidental overspray of tire shine solution to avoid rim contact and streaking. Additionally, it would reduce the time and effort involved with detailing the rims and tires.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5411, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

