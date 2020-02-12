Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Wig Organizer (CPC-426)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of pulling wigs onto mannequins and not having proper storage when traveling to protect the investment," said an inventor from Stamford, Connecticut. "This inspired me to develop a means to safely store wigs at home, while on vacation and when traveling."

She developed the WIG BAG, patent pending, that would provide a convenient and efficient method to store, display and preserve wigs. This invention could prevent premature replacement purchases of wigs by helping them maintain their shape for longer periods. Additionally, it would offer a convenient, practical and safe means to transport wigs.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-426, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

