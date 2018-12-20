InventHelp Inventor Develops Protector for a Motorist's Arm (SDB-1315)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to keep my arm safe from the harmful rays of the sun while driving," said an inventor from Oceanside, Calif. "For this reason, I came up with this comfortable protector to make sure I did not get a sunburn or suffer other discomfort while driving on sunny days."

She created a prototype for the WARP AROUND SUN SLEEVE to protect the arm from sunlight. The accessory stops the wearer from getting a sunburn. It also ensures that the individual remains comfortable while driving on hot, sunny days. The unit is wearable on either the left or right arm. It includes storage space for small personal items. Furthermore, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1315, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

