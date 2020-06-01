InventHelp Inventor Develops Push Toy Race Car (SFO-706)

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love automobiles and desired to share my passion with my grandchildren," said an inventor from San Rafael, California. "This inspired me to develop a toy which would resemble a race car."

He developed the patent-pending ROCKING RACER to encourage children to play actively. This invention would provide children with the fun of playing with a fancy car. Additionally, it may develop a child's balance and skills needed to walk.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO- 706, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

