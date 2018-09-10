InventHelp Inventor Develops Push-Up Exerciser with Grip-Strength Enhancer (SKC-457)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I was a kid, I broke both of my wrists and therefore had very weak wrists, which led to trouble with lifting weights," said an inventor from San Juan, Texas. "Since push-ups are my best exercise, I came up with the idea of combining them with a grip-strengthening exercise so that they also targeted the muscles in the fingers, hands, wrists and forearms."

He created a prototype for the GRIP UPS XTREME to provide a more effective way to perform push-ups. The unit strengthens the grip while also targeting the muscles normally used in push-ups. It thereby isolates muscles in the fingers, hands, wrists and forearms. The device is usable for routine physical fitness, as well as for rehabilitative physical therapy. Additionally, the invention features a lightweight, easily portable design that allows for on-the-go use.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SKC-457, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

