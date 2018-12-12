InventHelp Inventor Develops Quick and Easy Christmas Decorations (DLL-3490)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love Christmas decorations, but putting everything up and taking it back down again simply takes too much valuable time," said an inventor from Grand Prairie, Texas. "As a quicker solution, I developed more convenient, time-saving holiday decorations."

She developed CHRISTMAS ON A ROLL to serve as an attractive holiday window decoration. The accessory eliminates the hassle and frustration of putting up and taking down traditional holiday decorations. It also saves time and effort. The invention makes decorating for Christmas and New Year's less stressful. The unit is lightweight, easy to store and assembles quickly. Furthermore, it can feature a variety of holiday designs.

