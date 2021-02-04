InventHelp Inventor Develops Quick and Healthy Way to Make Fried Foods (JMC-2315)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love making homemade taco shells but I thought there could be a better way to drain the oil and grease while maintaining the shape of the taco shell," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Texas, "so I invented the TAC OH TRAY. My design is simple to use, and it reduces the amount of fat consumed when eating fried food."

The invention is a cooking accessory that creates a quicker and easier method of preparing fried foods such as tacos or chicken. In doing so, it enables grease and oil to be drained and removed before serving. As a result, it offers a safer and healthier alternative to traditional methods and it also saves time and effort when filling and serving tortillas. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

