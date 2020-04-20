InventHelp Inventor Develops Ratchet Wrench (NPL-287)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was changing a tire and my standard lug wrench was too long resulting in it continually hitting the ground," said an inventor from Felda, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a better ratchet-style lug wrench to simplify changing tires."

He developed the RATCHETING FOUR WAY which provides easy operation to save valuable time, energy and frustration. This invention enables maximum leverage and torque to be applied to reduce stress on the arms and hands while avoiding fatigue and possible injury. Additionally, it would offer a practical, convenient and reliable design.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-287, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

