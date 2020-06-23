InventHelp Inventor Develops Razor with Built-In Lighting Feature (SDB-1351)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bathroom lighting may not always provide the needed visibility for activities that require precision, like shaving. Fortunately, an inventor from San Diego, Calif., has figured out how to solve that problem.

She developed a prototype for SPOTLIGHT RAZOR to improve visibility and safety while shaving in dim light. As such, it directs light onto the shaving area to prevent the risk of nicks, cuts and scrapes. Thus, it enables the user to shave more effectively to remove all hair in targeted areas. This novel personal care item is also lightweight, compact, portable and great for travel. Users will also appreciate how convenient, practical and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "My shower in the bathroom has the worst lighting for shaving so when I stepped out into better lighting," she said, "I would find that I missed spots."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

