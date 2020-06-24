InventHelp Inventor Develops RC Helicopter Stabilizer (IPL-730)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "RC helicopters are my hobby and I have had unexpected crashes resulting in costly damage and repair," said an inventor from French Lick, Indiana. "This inspired me to develop a training tool that may reduce these crashes."

He developed the patent-pending HEAVY DUTY RC HELICOPTER TRAINING GEAR/TEST STAND to stabilize the helicopter especially during takeoffs and landings to avoid sudden movements. This invention could reduce the incidence of losing control and major failure of the model that could result in major expenses. Additionally, this secure, reliable and durable invention could provide peace of mind for aviators of flying models.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-730, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

