InventHelp Inventor Develops RC Toy Car Kit (NWO-227)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Ocala, Fla., has developed the LEGORC, an aftermarket accessory kit for remote control toy cars. A prototype is available.

"I wanted to increase the performance of my remote control toy car. My idea evolved over time, and I created a prototype, which has proven to work well," said the inventor. The LEGORC provides an upgrade kit for remote control toy cars. It provides a means of extending the life of the RC car and may result in improved speed and handling. This accessory kit will offer entertainment and enjoyment for the user. The components within the kit are easy to install and remove. The kit can be produced in different stages tailored to various individual remote control car kits.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NWO-227, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

