InventHelp Inventor Develops Readily Accessible Light for Patient Assessment (LVT-135)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was trying to insert an IV into a patient, and the lighting was insufficient to see what I was doing," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "I did not want to have to turn on the room light because it would have awakened the patient. That inspired me to come up with this idea."

He developed the patent-pending DOUBLE RETRACTABLE REEL BADGE WITH LED LIGHT provide convenient access to a light to better assess a patient. The design eliminates the need to carry a separate penlight. The accessory enables the user to check IV bag status or assess other parts of the body without having to turn on the room light. This lessens the chances of waking the patient up while performing an assessment. The device offers a better view of wounds or other areas. Furthermore, it is ideal for assessing patient's eyes, mouth, nose, ears, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

