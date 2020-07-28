InventHelp Inventor Develops Recording System for Vehicles (CKL-1350)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to provide key evidence in the event of a vehicle accident or theft," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the B I S P A C."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to record vehicle accidents, thefts, mishaps and confrontations. In doing so, it eliminates arguments and confusion over who is at fault. As a result, it increases accuracy, safety and peace of mind and it could help to promote good driving habits and behavior. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a more effective alternative to traditional dashboard cameras and security systems."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

