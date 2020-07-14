InventHelp Inventor Develops Recycling Accessory to Compact Metal Cans (CCP-1416)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to help my fiancé crush cans for recycling," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the PORTABLE CAN CRUSHER (ATTACHMENT) LONG HAND."

The invention provides an effective way to compact metal cans for recycling purposes. In doing so, it reduces the amount of space needed to store metal cans between pickups. It also saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to manually crushing or stepping on cans."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCP-1416, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

