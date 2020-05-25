InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Feminine Hygiene Pad for Leakage Protection (HLW-2230)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeling fresh and clean can be a challenge for women during their menstrual period. Fortunately, an inventor from Miami Gardens, Fla., has come up with a new approach that promises no more worries about leakage, even on days when the flow is heaviest.

She developed the patent-pending KOPEX to provide women with greater protection and comfort during menstruation. As such, it prevents leakage onto clothing to eliminate embarrassing stains and odor. At the same time, it protects clothing and other surfaces against damage and soiling, which affords peace of mind for concerned users. This novel hygiene aid is also practical and easy to use. Women will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "This idea evolved from sheer personal necessity," she said. "Since I couldn't find anything like it, I realized it would fulfill a need for a wide market of users."

