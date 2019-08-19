InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Infant Stroller (DPH-643)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a stroller that would keep my child comforted and entertained," said an inventor from Aurora, Colo. "This inspired me to develop an enhanced stroller with entertainment features."

She developed the D J BABY STROLLER to comfort and entertain the child. The stroller ensures that the child is occupied and calm. It helps to soothe a fussy child. The invention features a comfortable design. It is usable for both entertainment and education. Additionally, the design offers added peace of mind to caregivers.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-643, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

