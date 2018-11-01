InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Kitchen Spatula with Ergonomic Handle (DPH-495)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors from Longmont, Colo., have turned a surprise discovery into an improved kitchen utensil. Because of their creative thinking, cooks everywhere can now take advantage of a new cooking spatula that has been reshaped for easier handling.

They developed a prototype for patent pending COOKING CURVE because they realized it keeps the wrist level to prevent muscle stress and strain. As such, it is safe, lightweight, ergonomic and easier to use than conventional kitchen spatulas with straight handles. Thus, it affords peace of mind, particularly for users with compromised hand strength. Therefore, this convenient, effective and affordably priced kitchen utensil makes a great gift for anyone who cooks. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "When I accidentally left a plastic spatula in a skillet that I had placed in a heated oven," one of them said, "the heat melted the handle into a curve. I found that this new shape actually made it easier to use."

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-495, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

