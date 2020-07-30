InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Prosthetic for Lower Limbs (FRO-748)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are prosthetic devices on the market for individuals who have lost a leg, they do not work for all amputees. Recognizing this need, an inventor from Fresno, Calif., redesigned existing devices to accommodate a wider market.

She developed COSMETIC PROSTHETIC as a more comfortable and aesthetic walking aid for lower limb amputees. As such, it helps improve confidence and general wellbeing. Easy to apply and remove, this device prevents skin irritation at the site. It is also designed for stability and durability. Simply stated, this lightweight, practical device affords a cost effective alternative to other expensive prosthetics on the market. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's family experience inspired the idea. "After my brother lost his leg, there was no type of prosthetic available that would not cause further damage," she said, "so I designed and made this improved version for him."

