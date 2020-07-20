InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Respirator/Mask to Conceal Odors (NMJ-350)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more pleasant way to work in an environment with unpleasant smells and odors," said an inventor, from Murfreesboro, Tenn., "so I invented the JAVA MASK."

The invention provides an effective way to conceal foul odors while using a respirator/mask. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional respirators/masks. As a result, it could make health care or patient-care environments more pleasant and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for professional workers such as EMTs, hospital staff, medical researchers and child-care providers and parents of newborns. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to improve job quality and performance."

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

