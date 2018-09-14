InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Swimwear for Women (BTM-2552)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought of this idea because I thought people would love a bathing suit combines different styles into one attractive piece of swimwear," said an inventor from Easton, Md.

He developed the SHORKINI to feature a distinctive design that attracts the attention of onlookers. It incorporates two different styles into one piece of swimwear. This appeals to the younger generation. The design also makes the wearer feel attractive and self-confident. Additionally, the swimwear is producible in different styles and sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2552, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

