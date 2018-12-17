InventHelp Inventor Develops Relaxation Station (CNC-247)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Clover, S.C., not only envisioned a great escape from the daily grind. He followed up with an application that would make his vision a reality.

He developed MOD POD to provide users with a peaceful, relaxing environment to help relieve stress and tension. Indeed, by preventing interruptions from external noise, it affords a comfortable retreat from day to day pressures. At the same time, it keeps users warm in cool weather and cool in hot weather. Other appealing features are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price tag. In addition, it is durable, lightweight, portable and easy to use.

The inventor's personal priorities inspired the idea. "I wanted to have a quiet escape where people could lower their stress level," he said, "a place where both adults and children could relax and enjoy movies or music, rest or study in silence with no interruptions."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-247, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

