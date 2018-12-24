InventHelp Inventor Develops Religious Accessory to Promote Positive Thinking and Faith Building (BTM-2574)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a religious accessory to help promote positive thinking and faith building," said an inventor, from Reisterstown, Md., "so I invented the patent pending WATCH OF FAITH."

The religious accessory provides an effective way to keep track of time and display spiritual beliefs. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional religious and spiritual items. As a result, it could enhance comfort, faith building and positive thinking and it could spark prayer or religious conversation. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for religious individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations to include clocks.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could convey a message of hope, prayer and inspiration in our daily lives at a glance."

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2574, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

