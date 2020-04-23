Inventhelp Inventor Develops Religious-Themed Timepiece (HTM-3319)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a timepiece to visually express my religious beliefs," said an inventor, from McKeesport, Pa., "so I invented IN GOD'S TIME."

The invention offers a unique alternative to traditional clocks and timepieces. In doing so, it provides religious inspiration for the user. It also could spark conversation. The invention features an attractive design that is ideal for religious individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, and a prototype is available. The product line includes wall clocks, alarm clocks and ornaments.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a spiritual reminder every time you check the time."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-3319, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

