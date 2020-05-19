InventHelp Inventor Develops Reminder Cap (AUP-1106)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Both of my parents struggled with taking medication either due to the difficulty with reading small print or simply forgetting to take doses," said an inventor from San Antonio, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a better prescription bottle cap to aid in taking medications as directed."

He developed the patent-pending DOSE INDICATOR MANAGER (DIM) which features a simple, convenient and easy to use design with dispensing cups to help patients take medications as directed. This invention may ensure the proper amount of medication was in the user's system to assist in the patient receiving the maximum benefit of the medication. Additionally, it may avoid medication errors.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

