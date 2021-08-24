InventHelp Inventor Develops Reminder to Remove a Child/Pet from a Parked Car (WDH-2841)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a reminder device for parents to remove their children or pets from the car upon parking," said an inventor, from Laurel, Md., "so I invented the VEHICLE TEMPERATURE LIFE SAVING DEVICE. My design helps to ensure that a child or pet is removed from a parked car in a safe and timely manner."

The invention prevents a young child or pet from being accidentally left behind in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it offers an effective reminder for the parent or driver. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a compact and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children and pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2841, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

