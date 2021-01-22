InventHelp Inventor Develops Reminder to Remove Children from Parked Vehicles (LVT-327)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a reminder for parents and pet owners to remove children and pets from a car when parking," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented the HARP. My design helps to prevent heat- or cold-related injuries associated with being left behind in the car."

The patent-pending invention prevents children or pets from being accidentally left behind in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it offers an effective reminder for parents. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children, pet owners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-327, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

