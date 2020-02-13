InventHelp Inventor Develops Remote Control Blanket (LVT-163)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We desired a more convenient method to preheat a heated blanket so that it was warm when entering the bed," said inventors from Las Vegas, Nevada. "This inspired us to develop an enhanced blanket that could be turned on through a mobile application employing a Smartphone."

They developed the SMART BLANKET to provide wireless preheating control options and other programmable and remote operating features. This invention would provide users with a warm bed that would be easy to operate and could conserve electrical power consumption.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

