InventHelp Inventor Develops Remote-Controlled Spray System (DPH-624)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I used to work in oil fields, and it was difficult to clean derricks, which are 140 feet tall," said an inventor from Fort Collins, Colo. "I watched rigs being pressure-washed, and it struck me that there had to be a more efficient, safer, easier way to get the job done."

He developed the FLYING SPRAY to offer a more efficient way to spray-wash oil derricks. The device makes it easier to access high, remote areas. It also is usable to fight fires in regions inaccessible to conventional fire trucks and aircraft. The system eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention helps to reduce the risk of injury and/or death to workers and firefighters. Furthermore, the device is designed for ease of transport.

