InventHelp Inventor Develops Replacement Body Panels for Vehicles (PIT-1140)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a quick and easy way to fix unsightly vehicle body panels that are rusted or damaged," said an inventor, from Girard, Ohio, "so I invented the BEERS AUTOMOTIVE PANELS. My design offers an alternative to expensive repair jobs and restorations."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple way to replace rusty body panels on a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need for professional installation and welding. As a result, it enhances the appearance of a vehicle. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to install and will not rust so it is ideal for vehicle owners and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it offers a structural repair instead of a cover-up.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1140, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

