InventHelp Inventor Develops Restaurant/Bar Equipment for Holding Soda Gun (LST-1017)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many drinks prepared and served by bartenders include soda that is added using a device known as a soda gun. An inventor from Santa Barbara, Calif., however, was dissatisfied with the existing storage options for the gun and came up with a type of holder that promises to increase productivity for bartenders resulting in better customer service.

He developed HANG TIGHT SODA GUN HOLSTER, patent-pending, to keeps a soda gun that is used in bars and restaurants securely in place. As such, it assures that the soda is dispensed more effectively than with existing models. At the same time, it eliminates the chances of the gun slipping out and falling to the floor, which prevents the gun from getting damaged or dirty. Thus, this durable, practical and easy to use innovation in bar service equipment saves time, effort and expense as well. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "I have been bartending for over 20 years and was tired of having to deal with a poorly developed product that did not effectively hold the soda gun in place," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-1017, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

