InventHelp Inventor Develops Retail System to Secure Alcoholic Beverages (OCM-1315)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have seen people shoplift beer right off the store shelves and coolers/refrigerators," said an inventor from Placentia, Calif. "I thought that there had to be a better way to keep alcoholic beverages secure against theft. My system prevents theft while ensuring that underage individuals cannot buy alcohol."

She developed patent pending ALCOHOL SECURITY to secure alcoholic beverage on store shelves and coolers/refrigerators against theft. The system prevents underage individuals from purchasing alcohol illegally. It ensures that alcohol is only sold to individuals with proper identification. The invention offers added peace of mind to store owners. It is designed to enhance store security. Additionally, the system reduces potential revenue loss due to shoplifting. It might have the potential to reduce liability insurance and tax break on business improvements, according to the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCM-1315, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

