InventHelp Inventor Develops Reusable Flossing Tool (CHK-269)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more sanitary and effective way to floss," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the FOREVER USABLE FLOSS. My design would eliminate the need to place the fingers into the mouth when flossing."

The invention provides an improved reusable tool for flossing teeth. In doing so, it offers an alternative to disposable dental floss and floss picks. As a result, it increases oral hygiene and it reduces waste. The invention features an economical and environmentally friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

