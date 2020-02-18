InventHelp Inventor Develops Rim/Tire Overspray Shield (OCM-1350)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Corona, Calif., has developed the MAG WHEEL OVERSPRAY COVER, a portable, protective shield for covering motor vehicle rims when spraying the tires with chemical beautifying solution.

"I was just tired of wiping off the overspray on my Mag rims when cleaning my rims and tires. I developed a way to shield and protect rims and tires," said the inventor. The MAG WHEEL OVERSPRAY COVER keeps oily overspray of tire shine solution from contacting vehicle rims. In turn, this prevents a messy cleanup and streaking. In addition, it keeps dirt and dust from sticking to metal surfaces. This lightweight and reusable cover may reduce time and effort cleaning rims and tires. Finally, it may result in a more satisfied automobile owner.

