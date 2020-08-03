InventHelp Inventor Develops Robot-Like Mobility Device for Wheeled Equipment (RMO-147)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While rolling carts provide the best option for servicing patients in hospitals and workers in airports, warehouses, cruise ships and prisons, their portability is compromised by their weight and the course they need to follow. Fortunately, an inventor from Petersburg, Va., has conceived of a machine to ease the movement of this type of equipment.

He developed EZ TRANSPORTER to reduce stress for workers and improve patient services. Versatile, durable and easy to use, it can be linked to either the front or back of the equipment that's being moved. What's more, it moves independently without human assistance, saving considerable time and energy for workers. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's experience on the job inspired the idea. "While working in a hospital, I noticed food service personnel struggling to push and pull food carts," he said, "and thought this transporting process could be automated. It also can be utilized with carts in airports, cruise ships, warehouses and prison facilities."

