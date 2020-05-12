InventHelp Inventor Develops Robotic Action Figures Based on Inner Strength (OTW-101)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to say that superheroes with very distinct personas figure prominently in television and other media. While their achievements can be impossible for mere mortals, an inventor from Statesville, N.C., is determined to bring out the superhero in everyone based on their own inner strength.

He developed MANY FORTUNES to provide a way for both children and adults to reenact their superhero fantasies. As such, it not only delivers hours of fun and enjoyment for children but affords pleasure and fulfillment for adults as well. Furthermore, it encourages interaction between parents and children and is versatile for a wide range of character and body types and themes. Thus, this lightweight and portable action figure makes a great gift choice for any occasion at an affordable price.

The inventor's personal history inspired the idea. "I always enjoyed superhero action figures as a child," he said, "and thought this would appeal to a wide market of superhero fans, young and old."

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of Invent Help. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OTW-101, Invent Help, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

