InventHelp Inventor Develops Robotic Trash Can (CCP-1499)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I don't like taking my trash cans to the curb and did not have a way to perform this task while on vacation," said an inventor from Northbrook, Illinois. "This inspired me to develop a robotic trash can which could move to and from the curb without physical assistance."

He developed JUDE to provide users with added convenience while also being easy to use. In addition, it may provide added independence for disabled individuals. This invention would eliminate having to manually carry or wheel trash cans to the curb.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1499, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

