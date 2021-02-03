InventHelp Inventor Develops Role Model Doll (SOG-477)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife is a great woman and role model that I believe could create a wonderful doll for young girls," said an inventor from Stockton, Calif. "This inspired me to develop dolls that would show women can be smart, accomplished, beautiful and stylish."

He developed the PRINCESS BEAUTIFUL CAREER DOLL that provides a good role model for girls that may inspire them to be everything possible. It encourages girls to not only embrace beauty and fashion, but to be ambitious and focus on an education and career. This doll could allow girls to imagine themselves succeeding while stressing that smart and pretty can go together.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-477, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

