InventHelp Inventor Develops ROLLIE READER System (PHO-2601)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Phoenix, Ariz., have developed the ROLLIE READER, an electronic device to be used with personal computers and mobile devices for improving the security of online transactions done at home.

"We found the need to stop fraud online. There is no way to verify the CVV on a card being used remotely is being used by the actual card holder. We developed a credit card verification system that can be used online," said the inventors. The patent pending ROLLIE READER offers a transaction card verification device for online shopping purposes. It verifies the purchaser is the actual card holder in the same location as ISP. It also provides GPS & ISP if fraud is committed by manufacturing a fake card. This will, in turn, prevent the chances of fraudulent card activity. It offers a waterproof and impact-resistant design along with other tamper-resistant features. Ultimately, this system will provide peace of mind to consumers, as it will protect their financial resources.

ROLLIE READER improves consumer confidence so the 50% of the population who does not buy online due to fear of fraud can now buy online with confidence. ROLLIE READER also should stop 99% of fraud committed online with credit and debit cards.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PHO-2601, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

