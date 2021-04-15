InventHelp Inventor Develops Rolling Washer (CNC-646)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a pastor of a church and complete a lot of maintenance projects," said an inventor from Waxhaw, N.C. "While pressure cleaning the sidewalks of the church, I was inspired to develop a better pressure washer that is convenient and easy to use."

He developed the patent-pending BRYSON to provide a convenient and easy means to wash/clean any ground surface. This invention is easily maneuvered due to the rolling apparatus. It also reduces hand and arm fatigue associated with using standard pressure washers. Additionally, it features an efficient, consistent and functional design.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-646, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.



