InventHelp Inventor Develops Rollover Safety System (NMJ-427)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching a trucking television show featuring individuals driving in dangerous conditions," said an inventor from Nashville, Tennessee. "This inspired me to develop a means to minimize rollover accidents and rear-end collisions."

He developed the PROCESS ANTI-TURNOVER & STOPPING DEVICE to provide enhanced safety and peace of mind. This invention could automatically decelerate and control a tractor-trailer, big truck, car, pickup, tractor, etc. It may prevent serious damage to vehicles, freight and highways. Additionally, it could prevent fatalities as well as traffic delays due to accidents.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NMJ-427, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

