InventHelp Inventor Develops Roofing Tool for Unrolling Asphalt/Bitumen Rolls (FED-2244)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved tool for applying roofing asphalt/bitumen rolls, especially when using heat," said an inventor, from Puyallup, Wash., "so I invented the ROOF CANE. My design provides a safer unrolling method for roofers."

The patent-pending invention provides a safer way to unroll roofing asphalt or bitumen rolls on a roof. It also enables the user to push the roll while applying heat. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it eliminates the dangers associated with standing on the roll and kicking it. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for roofers, building contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2244, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

