InventHelp Inventor Develops Rotating Oyster Grower (RHO-1048)

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a seafood wholesaler and realize the various issues required to provide higher quality oysters. This inspired me to develop a means to agitate contained oysters to produce a harder shell and rounder, deeper cup oyster."

He designed the patent-pending ROTATING COMMERCIAL OYSTER PADDLE WHEEL GROWER to produce higher quality oysters. This invention allows growers to have more control of the process by agitating and rolling the oysters. It could be used in shallow or deep surfaces to allow more water locations to be utilized in order to reduce conflicts.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

