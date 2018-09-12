InventHelp Inventor Develops S-TOILET (ALL-1214)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to sit down on and get up from a toilet, especially for individuals with disabilities," said an inventor, from Lagrange, Ga., "so I invented the S-TOILET."

The S-TOILET provides an easier way to utilize a toilet. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional toilet designs. As a result, it could help to increase accessibility and comfort and it could enhance safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals with limited mobility. Additionally, the S-TOILET is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to alleviate the struggles associated with sitting and standing when using the bathroom."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1214, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

